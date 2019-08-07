Calling hours for Springfield Police Officer Aaron McNab

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Calling hours are being held Wednesday for Springfield Police Officer Aaron McNab.

At the Curran Jones Funeral Home, family members and western Massachusetts police officers are mourning the death of Officer Aaron McNab.

Officer McNab passed away on Friday after drowning at Lake Morey in Fairlee, Vermont. He was only 30-years-old.

Officer McNab grew up in West Springfield, went to West Springfield High, and graduated from American International College.

He began his career as a corrections officer in Enfield before joining the Springfield Police Department in November of last year.

Acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood told 22News they’ve been helping the McNab family during this difficult time.

“We let his family and his close friends know that they will always be Springfield Police Department family. They are our family now and anytime they need anything they can call upon us and we will be there for them,” said Clapprood.

The Springfield Police Department is collecting money to help McNab’s family pay for the funeral costs. The McNab family described Aaron in his obituary as an ultimate team player who just loved people.



Calling hours will continue until 7 p.m., Wednesday. The funeral service will be held Thursday at noon at the Grace Lutheran Church in West Springfield.