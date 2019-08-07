Calling hours for Springfield Police Officer held Wednesday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Friends and family will pay their final respects to Springfield Police officer, Aaron McNab today.

Calling hours will be held at the Curran Jones Funeral home in West Springfield Wednesday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 p.m.

Officer McNab died Friday, after drowning at Morey lake in Fairlee, Vermont.

Officer Aaron McNab grew up here in West Springfield and joined the Springfield Police Department in 2018.

On Tuesday Vermont State Police arrived in Greenfield, just before noon, to bring Officer McNab’s body back to Springfield.

Massachusetts State Police and Springfield Police brought him to the funeral home.

A funeral service is scheduled Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church in West Springfield.

