SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Calling hours were held Wednesday for Monsignor David Joyce, a well known local priest.

Joyce passed away last week at the age of 79 after a long illness. 22News spoke to community members who are mourning the loss of a Monsignor.

“He was a loving, a teacher, a friend… social, funny guy and for me he was a man that loved God and believed in the community and believed in giving help to everyone no matter what,” said Abraham Machuca of Holyoke.

A graduate from Holyoke High School, Joyce continued his studies at Boston College and completed his seminary at American College and University of Louvain. In 1992 he was appointed pastor of the former Our Ladu of Hope Parish in Springfield. In 2006 he was named Chaplain of Honor, assuming the title Monsignor.

He retired in 2016.

Calling hours were from 2 to 6 p.m. and a vigil service followed at 7 p.m.