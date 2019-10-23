Calling hours held for Springfield firefighter who died from job-related cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Calling hours are being held for a Springfield firefighter who died from job-related cancer.

The Sampson’s Chapel of the Acres Funeral Home is where loved ones are paying their respects to Kevin Welz. Welz died from occupational cancer at his home last Thursday, surrounded by family members. He was 64.

Kevin Welz grew up in Springfield and served as a firefighter for half of his life, 32 years. He retired from the department two-years-ago.

According to the National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety, cancer has become the most common cause of death among firefighters in the U. S. This is largely due to their exposure to cancer-causing toxins in burning buildings.

The most common types of cancers are myeloma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and leukemia.

In lieu of flowers, the Welz family asks that donations be made out to the Sister Caritas Cancer Center or the muscular dystrophy association.

The funeral service will be held Thursday MORNING at the Sacred Heart Church in Springfield.