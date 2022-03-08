SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Demonstrators hoped the new civilian commission would mean change, but they said with the Mayor’s picks and process that’s not happening.

“Mayor Sarno, we want a do-over,” said Emurriel Holloway a member of the Massachusetts Senior Action Council.

Protesters say Mayor Sarno was too fast in making his picks for the new civilian commission for Springfield Police. His announcement came about a week after the state’s highest court gave the green light for the new commission.

Four out of the five picks came from the Community Police Hearing Board. The new five person commission will be responsible for all disciplinary matters.

Councilor Hurst said he wished more effort was put into reaching out to the Springfield community.

“No interviews, no interview committee, no search, no search committee, nothing,” said Councilor Hurst during Tuesday’s protest.

The day after the State Supreme Court ruling, 22News asked Mayor Sarno about the selection process and this is what he had to say:

“It’s been clarified that the Mayor, he or she, makes those appointments,” said Mayor Sarno. “I take those appointments very seriously.”

The state’s highest court as well as the city charter say the mayor can make appointments to departments. However, demonstrators said this was a missed opportunity.

“Realizing your authority, we want to be engaged,” said Holloway. “We’re not puppets. We’re intelligent civil-minded people who want to live in a city that could definitely be better.”

After hearing backlash from his picks, Mayor Sarno did issue a statement standing behind them.