SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the heat, we’ve been having and no relief in sight, many inner-city children found the ideal time to be attending Springfield’s Camp Star Angelina.

Who would have known when their families signed them up for Summer camp that their camping experience would include substantial time in the pool when they need it most?

Paula Thayer, Assistant Director of Recreation at the Springfield Parks Department, told 22News, “We do a number of different activities, but when it’s this hot, we try to get them in the shade as much as possible.”

“I enjoy Camp Star Angelina, I’ve been working here for 28 years. The kids love it, it’s a wonderful campsite. We want all the kids in the swimming pool,” said Lena Cisero of Springfield Parks and Recreation.

There will be time for the children to catch up on the educational programs featured at Camp Star Angelina but for now and who knows how many scorching days to follow. These children and others in the city’s network of indoor pools can return home cool and refreshed.

“It gets the kids for a six to eight-hour period, in a safe location, it gives the parents a chance to work and to know the kids are in a safe environment,” said Pat Sullivan, Executive Director of Springfield Parks, Buildings, and Recreational Management.

The Camp Star Angelina Pool coupled with the nearby swimming pool for the public makes Forest Park so popular during days when visitors would otherwise feel overwhelmed by the stifling heat.