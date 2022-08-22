WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Community members rallied together to help the YMCA of Greater Springfield run Camp Weber in West Springfield this summer.

Local business owners and other individuals who have helped support the YMCA of Greater Springfield were invited to come to Camp Weber Monday morning for a “thank you” event.

Dexter Johnson, the CEO of the YMCA of Greater Springfield addressed a crowd of supporters gathered at the camp Monday morning. He thanked them for their contributions which made it possible for over 150 campers to attend this summer.

22News spoke with Paul Johnson, Assistant Camp Director at Camp Weber, who said the camp is a special place for so many.

“I’ve been here since ’97, so I’ve been here a very long time and this is a home away from home.” Paul Johnson, Assistant Camp Director at Camp Weber

The West Springfield Rotary provided the funding for the camp’s STEM center and Northern Tree Service ensured all the trees in the area were safe. Summer All-stars also raised over $60,00060 for kids to be able to go to camp this summer.

Mayor William Reichelt of West Springfield, Town Council Members, the West Springfield Rotary, and Northern Tree Service were some of those in attendance at the event.

working for you, Kaelee Collins 22news.