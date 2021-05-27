Can employers force staff to return to work in person?

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A man types on a computer keyboard in this photo illustration. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Most of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions are disappearing on Saturday, so what does this mean for people working remotely?

Those soon-to-be lifted restrictions include capacity limits, so businesses will be allowed to return to 100 percent capacity. This means that employees can return to work.

22News spoke to John Gannon, a labor and employment law expert from Skoler Abbott, about whether workplaces can fire employees for not returning.

“Massachusetts is called an at-will state, meaning employers have to have any reason or no reason to terminate someone’s employment, as long as that reason is lawful. And if someone decides- I’m not going back to work and doesn’t have a valid legal reason for not returning, then yeah they could be subject from termination of employment,” Gannon said.

Employees will need to provide documentation from a medical provider if they can’t return to work for at-risk health reasons.

Additionally, Gannon asked that employers should still give their staff the option to wear a mask if they feel more comfortable doing so.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today