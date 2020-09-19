Can shortages affecting grocery stores, breweries

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’ve gone grocery shopping recently you may have had some trouble finding some canned items.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic many people have been staying home and buying more canned items and because of that, the demand for canned goods has gone way up.

Mike Yates, Brew Master at White Lion Brewing told 22News that the beverage and brewing industry has been especially hard hit.

“There’s been a tremendous shift from a portion of beers sales going into kegs,” said Yates. “Now it’s almost all going into cans so across the entire country the demand for cans went through the roof all the way from the big manufacturers like Budweiser and Miller all the way to smaller breweries like ourselves in western Massachusetts.”

According to the Food Industry Association, manufacturers are working at full capacity.

So at least for the time being don’t be surprised if you have trouble finding some of your favorite foods and beverages that come in a can.