Can you tell the difference between fake and real gold?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A jewelry scheme is once again targeting consumers in western Massachusetts.

Gold Traders in Springfield have seen multiple customers trying to cash in on fake jewelry. All customers said the fake jewelry was sold to them at local parking lots and at gas stations.

Steve Webber at Gold Traders said he believes the fake gold is being sold by the same person. He told 22News how you can tell the difference between fake and real gold.

“Real gold is going to weigh more than the other,” said Weber. “If someone is coming up to you trying to sell a fake ring or chain, you have nothing to compare it to. Here, we can give you a real one and fake one and you can see the difference in your hand.”

Gold traders recommend to never buy anything on the street without first checking its value and remember that if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.