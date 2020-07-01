Cancellation of The Big E beneficial to some local small businesses

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This year’s Big E was canceled on Monday and that means come September, western Massachusetts will be much quieter.

The Big E is known as New England’s Great State Fair for a reason. It attracts millions of people to western Massachusetts each year. But the fair’s cancellation is a relief for some local businesses.

The Big E is a New England tradition, that goes back more than 100 years. Its loss this year means western Massachusetts’ will suffer a huge economic hit.

“For a lot of people this is the only job they have,” said State Representative Bud Williams. “That’s The Big E and all of the restaurants, the benefits are millions and millions of dollars. It’s really, disappointing.”

Mary Kay Wydra, senior vice president of the Greater Springfield Convention Visitors Bureau added, “There’s 1.6 million people that came last year for that event, and it’s about a $750 million impact on our local economy. So yeah, it’s a big loss.”

Not having The Big E means there will be much fewer visitors staying at local hotels and eating at restaurants. However, for some small businesses around here, The Big E’s cancellation actually benefits them.

“It’s a tradition in this area all New Englanders love The Big E, I go there myself, but as a business owner it’s a hardship,” said Kate Gourde, owner of Cooper’s Gifts. “It will be a welcome relief to help us get back on our feet after being closed for three months.”

Gourde told 22News the traffic that The Big E creates often keeps their regular customers away, and they don’t typically attract that many fair-goers.

Wydra also pointed out that other local attractions, like the Basketball Hall of Fame and MGM Springfield will also be missing out on all those fairgoers.

They’re hoping The Big E will come back strong in 2021.