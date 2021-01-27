Cancellation of Westfield Air Show could put more strain on already struggling businesses

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Air show at Barnes Air National Guard Base has been canceled due to COVID-19.

For generations, the event has been highly anticipated in western Massachusetts. Westfield Mayor Donald Humason said this decision is for the best.

“I’d rather do our part in keeping people safe. And I think until everyone is guaranteed safe, they are making a prudent decision,” Humason said.

The air show normally draws thousands of people from across the Commonwealth. Nearby businesses also benefit from the event. No crowds this year means even more financial strain for Westfield businesses that have already been hit hard by the pandemic.

“We are going to lose that influx from the air show this summer which is unfortunate. This particular event being canceled, it’s another blow to the community, and it’s a blow to a lot of us,” Peter Kantos, owner of The Tavern Restaurant in Westfield, said.

In a statement to 22News, 104th Fighter Wing officials said they look forward to once again safely hosting the air show.

The event was originally slated for the weekend of August 14, 2021. There is currently no tentative date for when the event will return.