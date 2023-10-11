LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cancer House of Hope held its 19th annual fundraising golf tournament in Longmeadow Wednesday, one of the largest fundraising efforts that they have each year.

The tournament, held at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow, had a goal of raising more than last year’s collection of $83,000. The Cancer House of Hope makes it possible for those facing a cancer diagnosis to access wellness programs and support free of charge.

Margaret Toomey of the Cancer House of Hope told 22News what the community support means for these patients, “It’s a horrific diagnosis and I’m sure everybody knows somebody who’s been diagnosed with cancer and when you first get that news, it’s very startling. It stops you in your tracks. So we’re there to bridge that gap and give people a pace to come to find comfort, to find hope and to find belief.”

Therapies and wellness programs offered at the Cancer House of Hope include a wig boutique, yoga classes, reiki, oncology massage and much more. It was a full field for the tournament Wednesday, a hopeful sign that they’ll be able to exceed the amount raised last year.