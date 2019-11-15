Cancer House of Hope hosts annual “Light the Night for Hope” event

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The CHD’s House of Hope lit the night with love and support Thursday night at its annual Luminaria event.

Light the Night for Hope gives people a chance to reflect on the effect cancer has had on their lives.

Hundreds of Luminaria lined the green at Storrowtown Village. Each bag was inscribed – dedicated by friends and loved ones of those affected by cancer.

Program Director of Cancer House of Hope, Margaret Toomey, told 22News, “We try and bring the families together, the caregivers together, the community together, so the people on their journey have a good group of people surrounding them.”

Contributions leading up to and at the event help the Cancer House of Hope continue to provide free-of-charge emotional, educational, social and spiritual support to those fighting cancer.