Cancer House of Hope hosts annual Luminaria

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A sea of light filled the West Springfield town common Tuesday night as people came together to celebrate the lives of those affected by cancer.

The Cancer House of Hope hosted their annual Luminaria, which also serves as a major fundraiser for the non-profit. Upwards of a thousand luminaries were on display, many in honor of people who have battled cancer.

Program Director Margaret Toomey told 22News the lights also symbolize hope for those just starting their journey.

“They see that other people have survived cancer with the research that’s gone into the cancer, the different types of cancers recently. There is much more hope today than there was 10-15 years ago,” Toomey said.

Toomey also said sponsors for tonight’s event help make it possible for the cancer house of hope to provide services to people affected by cancer, at no cost to their members.