Cancer House of Hope reopens

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cancer House of Hope in West Springfield reopened for in-person services Wednesday, for the first time since the beginning of pandemic shutdowns.

The House offers a variety of programs and services for cancer survivors – everything from reiki programs, oncology, massage, and yoga, to their own wig boutique.

Everything is free for members, and to become a member, all you have to do is call and ask for a list of their programs. The House’s Program Director, Margaret Toomey, told 22News that it feels amazing to be able to welcome members back for in-person services again.

“It’s so great to get the life back in this building again, it was very lonely, being here during COVID when the people weren’t coming in to use our services. Keeping in touch via Zoom just isn’t the same as the personal touch you can have with the member coming in for the service,” Toomey said.



She added that all of the House’s services have been moved to the first floor, to make them more accessible to members.