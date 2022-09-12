LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Cancer House of Hope, a program of the Center for Human Development (CHD), will hold its annual golf tournament fundraising event in Longmeadow on Monday.

Cancer House of Hope has been a cornerstone in the community, providing counseling support, healing therapies and wellness programs in a non-clinical setting for people who have been affected by cancer.

This event is Cancer House of Hope’s largest fundraising event of the year to bring a network of local friends and supporters who believe in the value of community support, wellness, and hope for all in the community who are trying to manage a cancer diagnosis. The tournament raised more than $85,000 in 2021, and its goal for this year is to raise more than $90,000.

The event will take place Monday at the Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow. Check-in for pre-registration begins at 8:00 a.m. and the event kicks off with a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. Registration for the event is full.