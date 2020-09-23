Cancer survivor shares his journey and involvement with American Cancer Society

Hampden County
Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While the world battles against the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare professionals are still continuing their fight against cancer but COVID-19 has hampered fundraising for research in a big way.

Wednesday is “Fund the Future Day” and 22News is teaming up with the American Cancer Society to ensure they have the funding they need to conduct life-saving research. Typically, the American Cancer Society raises money through a nationwide series of Relay for Life Events, but, COVID-19 has made that impossible.

How you can help: Fund The Future through the American Cancer Society

Bill Correll, a small business owner and cancer survivor talks with 22News about his history as a cancer survivor and the American Cancer Society.

