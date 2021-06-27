Cancer survivors and pets gather for ‘Each Moment We’re Alive’ event

WEST SPINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of Springfield area cancer survivors are taking the next step in their journey towards full emotional recovery.

Many of these men and women were accompanied by their pets during an event at the Irish Cultural Center Pavilion in West Springfield. The event, appropriately enough called “Canines Fur Cancer”. It’s the first gathering for the organization called “Each Moment We’re Alive”. Its founder is cancer survivor Cindy Sheridan Murphy.

“When we go through cancer we have great doctors, and great support system to get through the cancer. That’s the physical side. But what about the emotional side? We need support ground to support the ladies and gentlemen fully beyond cancer. So my treatments are done, now what do I do?” Murphy said.

The pandemic had prevented a gathering of this size when she founded the support group a year ago. “Each Moment We’re Alive” currently has 300 members, but there are many more potential cancer survivor members.