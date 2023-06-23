HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – June is National Cancer Survivor Month and Friday Holyoke Medical Center honored those who have battled the disease.

Cancer affects almost every single person whether it be themselves or a loved one and so Holyoke Medical Center gave back to some who have gone through that battle.

Current and former patients, as well as staff of the HMC Oncology & Hematology department, came to the Summit View Banquet and Meeting House Friday afternoon for a celebratory lunch. Participants enjoyed lunch together and had the opportunity to win one of many gift baskets donated by the staff of Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Health Systems.

“As soon as you hear the word Cancer it’s a terrifying experience. From the time I met Dr. Mateen and her staff, they’ve been wonderful to me and my family. Anytime I’ve ever dealt with them they’re here for my needs. You walk down the hallway and are met with smiling faces so they’re absolutely fantastic to me. They asked me to come here and it’s basically just a day to basically celebrate,” Liam Glasheen of Holyoke said.

Dr. Mateen came to the lunch and spoke with many of her current and past patients who have been glad to receive care from her and Holyoke Medical Center. The annual survivors’ gathering has become a Holyoke Medical Center tradition.

Latest News