Cancer survivors use dragon boat racing as therapy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dragon boating along the Connecticut River has become all the rage among Springfield water sports enthusiasts.

Since Dragon boat racing was introduced to the area less than a decade ago, the Dragon Boat Festival has become a major event along the river at North Riverfront Park. The dragon boat competition now includes Breast Cancer survivors, who find the sport good therapy. These women who’ve survived cancer have developed a deep feeling for the benefits of racing.

“It’s amazing, it’s an opportunity of a lifetime we’re more than teammates, we’re a sisterhood,” Susan Colletti said.

Following the race between three teams of cancer survivors, they paused, each one holding a rose, they tossed into the river paying tribute to all cancer survivors and their loved ones.