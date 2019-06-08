“Cancer Survivorship 101” workshop held in Springfield Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The road to recovery from cancer is never easy.

The non-profit organization, Survivor Journeys, held a workshop at Max’s Tavern in Springfield Saturday to educate cancer survivors on life after a cancer diagnosis.

“Cancer Survivorship 101” focused on key factors of recovery including nutrition, fitness, and sleep.

“This is going to impact your sleep, your relationships, humans are creatures of habit,” Dr. Jay Burton, Founder of Survivor Journeys explained. “This is an assault on all of that.”

Former Red Sox CEO and cancer survivor Larry Lucchino was the event’s keynote speaker.

He told 22News, “In my case, I wanted to get back to my hard-charging life as a baseball executive. It changed my life in so many ways in terms of empathy and perspective.”

A cancer diagnosis can change your life in a number of ways, Survivor Journeys want all cancer survivors and their caregivers to know they are not alone and there are resources available locally that can help in the recovery process.

“Events like this are very helpful for me to maintain my lifestyle, to get all the care I need to become productive, stay well, and enjoy life,” said Lisa Gohra of West Springfield.

Survivor Journeys is the only non-profit organization in western Massachusetts that focuses specifically on recovery after a cancer diagnosis.

