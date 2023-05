SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a fire on Eastern Ave in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, at around 4:23 p.m., crews were called to 129 Eastern Ave for a reported fire. Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming from the second floor. The fire was found and put out. There were no reported injuries.

Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad determined the cause to be an unattended candle