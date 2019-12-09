Candle Safety Day reminding the public the dangers of candle fires

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Monday is Candle Safety Day according to the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal.

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey announced that Monday is Candle Safety Day and has tips for residents to safely use candles this holiday season and throughout the year.

“Candles are a traditional part of our holiday celebrations, but sadly, this increase in candle use causes an increase in candle fires. The majority of candle fires happen between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, and many occur on Christmas Day.” -State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey

According to a news release sent to 22News, on Christmas Day 2018 at 3:01 p.m. The Canton Fire Department was called to a candle fire in a 14-unit apartment building. The linen in the basement apartment bathroom caught fire. No one was injured.

The following are some tips to avoid candle fires:

Burn candles inside a one-foot circle of safety that is free of anything that can burn

Never leave candles burning unattended

always blow out candles after use

When you go out, blow it out

Use a non-combustible saucer or candleholder

Keep candles out of reach of children

Consider switching to battery-operated flameless candles

According to the Department of Fire Services, there were no deadly candle fires in 2018, but there were six deaths in six candle fires between 2014 and 2018.