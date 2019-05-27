Candlelight ceremony honors memory of local veterans

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of local residents paid their respects to those who lost their lives fighting for our country.

The Vietnam Veterans of Western Massachusetts Chapter One-Eleven invited community members to remember local veterans at a candlelight ceremony at the Vietnam Veteran’s Plaza in Chicopee Sunday.

One local veteran told 22News, Sunday night’s day-before-Memorial-Day ceremony honors 15 Chicopee residents who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

The Vietnam Veteran’s Plaza has 15 columns with plaques to honor each soldier’s memory. The plaques include their rank and branch, and when they were killed.

