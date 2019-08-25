Candlelight vigil held for Master Sgt. Luis DeLeon-Figueroa

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mourners sang happy birthday to a local fallen soldier Saturday night at a candlelight vigil in Chicopee.

Master Sgt. Luis Deleon-Figueroa died Wednesday in Afghanistan and would’ve turned 32 on Friday. Many gathered at Sarah Jane Park Saturday night to honor his memory.

Luis was serving his sixth tour when he was killed in combat.

“Every time he saw me, he would give me with a big hug, and a big beautiful smile that he always had so he was always full of life, always smiling,” said Jenny Cortes, who was neighbors with Luis for nearly 20 years.

Luis joined the army after graduating from Chicopee High School.

Friends and family say they remember him as a kind and funny man.

Flags in Chicopee have been flown at half-mast, and the fallen U.S. Army soldier’s body was returned to U.S. soil on Friday.