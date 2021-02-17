Candlelight vigil held for missing 11-year-old Chicopee boy as police continue search

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday in honor of Aiden Blanchard, an 11-year-old boy from Chicopee who went missing last week.

A Facebook invitation of the vigil titled, ‘Prayers for Aiden,’ brought over 100 community members together to burn candles with hope that Aiden returns home soon.

The gathering was scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Medina Street near the boat launch in Chicopee, the last place Aiden was seen.

Multiple Massachusetts State Police troopers along with Chicopee Police officers and state Environmental Police officials returned to the banks of the Connecticut and Chicopee rivers Wednesday to continue the search for Aiden.

The search team, which included State Police Marine Unit and boats from the Chicopee and Environmental Police, along with the State Police Dive Team, K9 Unit, and Air Wing, suspended their search after not locating Aiden or finding evidence related to his disappearance.





Photo: Massachusetts State Police

Aiden was last seen on Friday, February 5, 2021, at approximately 11:30 a.m. walking in the Willamansett area of Chicopee, near Old Field Road. It is believed he was heading in the direction of the Medina Street boat launch along the Connecticut River. According to police, he was alone and near the river when he went missing.

No foul play is suspected in his disappearance at this time, police said.

Aiden is 5’ tall, 100 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants.

If you have seen Aiden or have any information on his whereabouts, immediately call 911, Chicopee Police at 413-594-1639, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.