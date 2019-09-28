Candlelight vigil held in Chicopee to remember victims of drug addiction

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A few dozen people gathered Friday evening in Chicopee’s Aldenville Commons for a candlelight vigil.

Many of them were there to show their support for people struggling with drug addiction and to remember those who lost their battle with the disease.

The group of parents, husbands, wives – all walks of life are using National Recovery Month to show their support for people in recovery from substance use disorders. But it’s a bit different for Darlene Theroux of Chicopee.

“I lost my son yes and this disease took him,” she told 22News.

Darlene’s son Eric Theroux was only 37-years-old. His body was discovered along James Street in Chicopee early last month.

Authorities said his body was likely there for a few weeks. Darlene said she wanted Friday’s vigil to help other mothers. She wanted to give back.

“If we’re together we can help each other. If we’re alone, if I’m alone it’s not good,” Darlene said. “Being out with my friends Friday night and people who understand and lighting our candles and sharing it, gives hope and it lights up.”

Darlene credits Hope For Holyoke with helping Eric along his difficult journey. She said the support recovery center would often give him warm meals and a roof over his head.

If you or someone you know is on the road to recovery you can go to hopeforholyoke.com/ for more information.