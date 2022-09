EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday, September 11, the East Longmeadow Fire Department will hold its annual Candlelight Vigil to remember the victims of 9/11.

The candlelight vigil is held on 9/11, a day when nearly 3,000 New Yorkers, including 343 NYC firefighters, 23 NYC police officers, and at least 37 Port Authority officers and emergency personnel were killed in the terrorist attacks.

The ceremony begins at 8:00 p.m. outside of the East Longmeadow Fire Department Station.