WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The dog days of summer came early Friday night in western Massachusetts with many choosing to spend their night with dogs for a good cause; walking to raise money for cancer support.

The Canines for Cancer Fundraiser was held Friday night in West Springfield. The event benefitting Each Moment We’re Alive, a local support group for women with cancer.

The attendees of the charity occasion went on a one-mile walk on the Nature Trail at the Irish Cultural Center of Western New England with their furry friends.

Two-time breast cancer survivor Cynthia Sheridan Murphy launched the group in 2015 in an effort to help other women realize the best chance for survival is reaching out, not blocking out.

William Reichelt told 22News, “Everyone loves dogs, so it’s fantastic what she does. She raises money, and gets the community involved, and a lot of different folks are out here raising awareness. I love what she does and I’m happy to support it.”

All proceeds from Friday’s fundraiser will benefit educational and support programs for women cancer survivors.

Learn more about Each Moment We’re Alive and its mission here.