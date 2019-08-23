Cannabis Conference held at Mass Mutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The nation’s leading business-to-business Cannabis conference came to Springfield Friday.

CannaCon’s goal is to share knowledge acquired through decades of experience in the business of cannabis, according to their website.

The convention is being held at the Mass Mutual Center from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The convention features a variety of people in the industry such as farmers, cultivation leaders, agricultural equipment specialists, soil experts, nutrient producers, customers and more.

We’re all set up and ready for you! Doors have opened! Come on down to the MassMutual Center and have some fun with us! CannaCon Northeast CannaCon.org Posted by CannaCon on Friday, August 23, 2019