Cannabis Connection donates $2,500 to Westfield Food Pantry

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cannabis Connection donated $2,500 to the Westfield Food Pantry two days before Christmas.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Cannabis Connection, the donation was a result of a weeklong, in-store fundraising effort made possible by the employees. The dispensary guaranteed a minimum donation of $500 but decided to match the total tips that were given to employees during that week.

“We wanted to do something this holiday season to show our appreciation, not only for the amazing team we have working here at Cannabis Connection, but more importantly for the Westfield community and an amazing local charity like the Food Pantry that does so much for so many people in need, especially during the holiday season,” Tom Keenan, CEO of Cannabis Connection, Inc said.

According to Elizabeth Eastman, Deputy Director of the Westfield Open Pantry, this donation can provide a week’s worth of groceries for 60 families.

“The majority of the money we need to operate comes from community donations like this one, and we are very appreciative,” Eastman said.

Cannabis Connection is Westfield’s first adult-use marijuana dispensary.