Cannabis Connection in Westfield granted provisional retail sales license

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission Thursday granted a provisional retail sales license to a marijuana business in Westfield.

Cannabis Connection is now one step closer to becoming the first retail pot shop in Westfield

The provisional license issued by the CCC allows the company to start hiring staff and scheduling inspections of its constructed facility.

The building is located at 40 Industrial Park Road, right off Exit 3 of the Mass Pike.

22News spoke with one of the owners today who was there working on the building himself.

“We’re all from Westfield and once this opportunity came up we just thought it was a natural fit and the city government felt the same way. We feel very blessed they allowed us to do this and we will do the very best that we can, so that they continue to be proud of us.” -Curt Gezotis: Co-Owner, Cannabis Connnection of Westfield

Gezodis told 22News customers will be able to purchase flowers, edibles, vapes, and CBD products. They’re looking to hire between 40 and 50 employees.

Cannabis Connection of Westfield plans to open in March or April.