WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cannabis Connection of Westfield, the city’s first adult-use marijuana dispensary, will be hosting a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at 9:30 am.

Westfield Mayor Don Humason is expected to attend the ceremony at 40 Westfield Industrial Park.

The dispensary opened in June after a lengthy approval process. Initially the shop only opened for curbside pickup due to COVID-19 restrictions, but is now opening for in-store shopping.