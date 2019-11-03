Cannabis Connection of Westfield continues to host job fair this weekend

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cannabis Connection of Westfield continues its job fair on Sunday for those seeking employment.

The dispensary will be hiring 40 to 50 people over the coming weeks, but couldn’t sign anybody Saturday. They hope to get their official license to operate Thursday, which will kick off the hiring process.

Cannabis Connection CEO Tom Keenan told 22News, “People are excited for it to come. I think the government and politicians like the idea of more money coming in from the host community agreement and taxes. I think it’s a win, win, win for everybody.”

Cannabis Connection is targeting a January grand opening. Keenan says they aim to be everyone’s connection to the cannabis products and brands they love.

According to the Cannabis Connection of Westfield, the job fair will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The company will be interviewing for the following positions:

Associate (Budtender) – Responsible for providing the highest level of friendly, knowledgeable, and compassionate customer service to customers.

All applicants must be 21+ and have a valid ID.