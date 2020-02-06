Cannabis education scholarships awarded to six Holyoke students

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cannabis Education Center announced Wednesday the awarding of six scholarships to students enrolled in its cannabis culinary assistant training program.

The Cannabis Culinary Program trains its students in the use of cannabis and hemp products in cooking and baking before placing them in an industry internship to conclude.

The scholarships are provided by a number of cannabis businesses and were awarded to students who live in the Holyoke area, are unemployed or under-employed, or who were disproportionally impacted by drug enforcement laws before the legalization of marijuana.