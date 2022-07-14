SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Reducing the stigma surrounding marijuana within the commonwealth was the focus of a networking event Thursday evening. The function was put on by Canna Management at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

Cannabis companies from all over the state came together in support of the Cannabis community. Representatives from each company discussed research with attendees while displaying a variety of cannabis products available.

The company said that its main goal with networking events like this is to educate and start a dialogue.

Angela Bradway of Canna Management told 22News, “I stand by the people and the companies that we have supported these events, because these labs, you know they see the good, the bad, and everything in between, and it’s great to have their advice along the way, to really try to reduce the stigma and bring out like-minded individuals that can really impact our community.”

Bradway added that she hopes events like these will help people find safe ways to use this medicinal plant, and avoid the potential of consuming products laced with harmful ingredients.