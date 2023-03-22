HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A marijuana testing lab has now opened in Holyoke.

Green Valley Analytics is located at 306 Race Street in Holyoke which is an independent analytical lab, locally owned and operated. The company has a team of experts in the cannabis industry including cultivators, manufacturers, dispensaries, and other testing labs.

“We want to offer that VIP experience that cultivators and producers deserve,” says

Jonathan Ferguson, CEO of Green Valley. “Through our experience in the industry, we

know how important it is to provide fast, reliable and accurate results.”

The lab tests products such as flower, beverages, edibles, lotions, vapes, and concentrates to ensure products are safe and predictable for cannabis consumers. They not only tests for THC and terpene potency, but also contaminants such as pesticides, heavy metals, microbial, and residual solvents.

There are currently five independent testing labs with a provisional license and one with a final license issued by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission. Since marijuana retailers opened in 2018, there has been a total of $4.17 billion in sales. From January 1, 2023 to February 19, 2023 a total of $199 million in marijuana products were sold.