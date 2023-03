CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Montgomery Street in Chicopee is closed due to a serious motor vehicle accident on Saturday.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, Montgomery Street is closed from Dale Street to Simard Drive due to a serious car crash. It is asked to avoid that area and to go another way when traveling.

It is unknown how long the road will be closed, and 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.