HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A motor vehicle accident occurred Thursday morning between Sargeant and Main Street in Holyoke.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, a traffic light has been knocked down and delays can be expected. It is advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

No word on whether or not there were any injuries. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. 22News has contacted Holyoke Fire Department and Holyoke Police Department but is yet to hear back.

