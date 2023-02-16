PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A car accident, involving a smaller dump truck closed down a section of Route 32 in Palmer earlier Thursday evening.

David Burns, Sargeant from Palmer Police Department told 22News a dump truck hit a utility pole and guard rail on Ware Street around 8:00 p.m Thursday. The accident appeared to have happened close to River Street.

This area was closed to drivers for a couple of hours, but as of this time has reopened.

Burns says the accident left the driver with minor injuries. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.