SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A car accident is causing only one lane of traffic to get through on I-91 South in Springfield on Wednesday.
The 22News live camera can see traffic backed up just before exit 5B near the Memorial Bridge exit.
There is no word on if there are any injuries or what the cause of the accident is.
22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.