AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) - Travel and tourism are important part of the western Massachusetts economy, but those sectors were hit hard during the pandemic.

Something even local residents can be excited about this summer, along with the tourists, is the newest ride at Six Flags New England, the Supergirl Sky Flyer. Along with that ride opening as a way to get people to the park, the park has fully re-opened daily and they're expecting a huge surge in guests for this summer.