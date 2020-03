BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A car caught fire after crashing into a telephone pole in Brimfield late Thursday afternoon.

The Brimfield Fire Department said they received reports of a vehicle crashing into a telephone pole in town around 4:32 p.m. Crews arrived to find the car burning and were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

All occupants inside the vehicle were evaluated by Brimfield EMS.

No serious injuries were reported.