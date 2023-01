SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A car was on fire Thursday morning at 3300 Main Street in Springfield.

22News received photos from a viewer that spotted the car in flames around 8:20 a.m. Springfield Fire arrived to put out the fire just in time. It is unknown what the potential cause of the fire was. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause.

Drew E. Piemonte, Springfield Fire Department’s Captain, says there were no injuries reported.