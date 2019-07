SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – No injuries were reported after a car caught on fire in the Main Street area of Springfield Wednesday night.

Springfield fire officials were called to the parking lot of the Family Dollar located at 2594 Main Street around 8:43 p.m., where they found a 2010 Honda Civic on fire.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire.

The fire department’s Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the car fire to be an electrical malfunction in the engine compartment.