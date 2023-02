HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department were called to 31 North Canal Street for a car fire Monday afternoon.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, there were no damages to the building and no injuries were reported.

Credit: Holyoke Fire Department

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by Holyoke Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police. 22News will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.