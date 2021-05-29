Car chase through several towns ends in Palmer on railroad tracks

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A car chase that went through several Hampden County towns and Connecticut ended in Palmer Saturday afternoon where the car was stopped on the railroad tracks.

According to Hampden Police Officer Roath, officers were called to a Hampden home for a well being check when a women ran from officers, got into a vehicle and drove off. The woman drove at a high rate of speed into Connecticut where she hit a state trooper’s vehicle. She managed to get away and officers lost sight.

Police found the driver again in Hampden and she continued to drive off. The chase went through Hampden, Wilbraham, and ended when the vehicle drove onto the railroad tracks next to the Steaming Tenders in Palmer. Officers arrested the woman and charges are currently pending.

Report It Photo from Drew

In total, the car chase lasted roughly 30 minutes. No other information has been provided at this time.