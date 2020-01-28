1  of  3
Breaking News
Powerful earthquake hits near Cuba and Jamaica, vibrations felt in Miami Fotis Dulos in hospital after being found unresponsive at Connecticut home Gunshot victim found on Union Street in Springfield has died

Car completely destroyed after fire in Longmeadow

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters were able to extinguish a burning car in the Longview Drive neighborhood of Longmeadow Tuesday afternoon. 

In a Facebook post, the Longmeadow Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the car fire in front of a home on Longview Drive. 

The vehicle is a total loss. 

A video shared by the fire department shows a car fully engulfed in flames with heavy black smoke in the air near a garage.  One department engine could also be seen as firefighters worked to put out the fire. 

Photos also shared by the department shows heavy fire and smoke:

  • Photo: Longmeadow Fire Department
  • Photo: Longmeadow Fire Department
  • Photo: Longmeadow Fire Department
  • Photo: Longmeadow Fire Department
  • Photo: Longmeadow Fire Department
  • Photo: Longmeadow Fire Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories