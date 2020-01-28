Car completely destroyed after fire in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters were able to extinguish a burning car in the Longview Drive neighborhood of Longmeadow Tuesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the Longmeadow Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the car fire in front of a home on Longview Drive.

The vehicle is a total loss.

A video shared by the fire department shows a car fully engulfed in flames with heavy black smoke in the air near a garage. One department engine could also be seen as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

Photos also shared by the department shows heavy fire and smoke: