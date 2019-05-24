Car crash brought down live wires in Chicopee neighborhood

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A single-car crash brought down power lines in a residential neighborhood of Chicopee late Friday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that a driver struck a guy wire on Simonich Circle, which caused the utility pole it was attached to snap. That brought down live wires onto people’s front lawns.

The driver of the car has only minor injuries, Wilk said.

Chicopee Gas and Electric crews are making repairs to the pole and wires.

Police are looking into what led up to the crash.

